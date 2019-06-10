App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what you can expect from the KTM's next bike RC125

The RC125 gets an underslung exhaust, unlike its international-spec model which gets a side-slung unit.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM is gearing up for the launch of its smallest capacity supersport motorcycle in India, the RC125. While the motorcycle is yet to receive an official launch date, it has been spotted multiple times in India.

The motorcycle borrows its fairing design from the RC 200, which makes both the motorcycles almost indistinguishable. They also share the same chassis and underpinnings which will contribute to making it cost-effective in India.

The RC125 gets an underslung exhaust, unlike its international-spec model which gets a side-slung unit. It also gets dual projector halogen headlamps, LED taillight and indicators, as well as a full-LCD instrument cluster.

KTM is expected to equip the RC125 with the same engine powering the Duke 125, which is a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit which makes 14.5PS of maximum power and 12Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Austrian company has borrowed many other parts for the RC125 from its range of motorcycles. The motorcycle gets 43mm USD forks sourced from WP, 300mm front disc with a radial calliper and a 230mm rear disc with a single-piston calliper. The entire braking system has been sourced from Bybre.

The motorcycle is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.45 lakh mark. It will be launched soon and will be manufactured locally. It will be the smallest capacity entry-level supersport from KTM in India.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #RC 125 #Technology #trends

