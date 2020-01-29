Here's what we think the 2020 Mahindra Thar's specs could look like

The 2020 Thar has been spotted yet again ahead of its debut at the Auto Expo. The off roader seems to have received a host of updates and is expected to be offered with a new removable hardtop roof.

Mahindra could offer the 2020 Thar with a removable hardtop, making it easier for the owner to clean the car’s interiors. It will also make the Thar a convertible, allowing the driver to opt for an open-top ride.

The Indian automobile manufacturer is also expected to update the Thar with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, a multi-info display, remote locking, central locking and power windows at the front. Mahindra could also update its safety features with dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seatbelt warning and a high-speed alert.

The Thar carries forward some of its aesthetic elements such as the 7-slat grille, rounded headlamps, flared wheel arches and a boxed silhouette. It could receive updates such as new 5-spoke alloy wheels and new LED tail lamps.

Mahindra should offer the Thar with a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre diesel unit making 140PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It could be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a low range transfer case to enhance its off-roading capabilities. Mahindra could also offer the Thar with a petrol engine and an automatic gearbox, though it is yet to be confirmed.