Here's what we know about BMW's upcoming electric car Vision M Next

German luxury carmaker BMW is preparing its next electric car, dubbed the Vision M Next. Though the car is yet to reach a production-ready stage, it has already been unveiled to the public, which gives us an idea of what to expect.

The car features an all-carbon fibre body but retains its styling elements from the i8. The front and rear are coloured in a Thrilling Orange paint with a matte finish, while the rest of the car is covered in a silk-matte ‘Cast Silver’ metallic colour.

The rims are finished in a silver and black two-tone scheme and the rear gets body-matching orange accents. The car retains BMW’s signature kidney grille with orange inserts, as well as a Laser Wire headlight.

BMW has equipped the Vision M Next with gullwing doors which open via face recognition. It gets a driver-centric cockpit, while its drag-car inspired steering wheel has a fingerprint sensor as a starter button. It is also equipped with an augmented reality heads-up display, a curved glass centre display and a fully digital instrument cluster. It displays the tachometer, speedometer, energy management and the driver’s heart rate in real time.

The Vision M Next is powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor. It is supported by two electric motors, which give a combined power output of 608PS. This gives the car a 0-100 kmph time of 3 seconds, with a top speed around the 300kmph mark. The car can travel for up to 100 km entirely on electricity.

BMW is gearing up to debut the Vision M Next at the company’s NextGen conference in Munich. The production-spec version of the car will have a limited production run and will be sold in the international markets. It will be followed by the second generation of the i8 soon. The car will also debut BMW’s Strategy One Next initiative, which aims to launch 25 electrified BMW models by 2025.