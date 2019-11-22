Here's what we know about Aston Martin DBX, the company's first ever SUV, priced at Rs 1.5 crore

Aston Martin recently made its debut in the SUV segment with the unveiling of the DBX in China. The car is already on sale in the UK and is expected to be launched in India soon.

The DBX is the fourth car out of the seven that is a part of the company’s Second Century Plan, which involves Aston Martin’s diversification into other segments. The SUV gets a brand-new platform from the company as well.

The car gets electronic adaptive dampers, triple chamber ai springs and an Anti-Roll Control System (eARC). It is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the DB11, which makes 550PS of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. This gives the SUV a 0-100kmph time of 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 280+kmph.

The interiors have been equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has been borrowed from Daimler. It is also equipped with a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. It gets Apple CarPlay as standard, along with a 360-degree camera and ambient lighting that offers 64 different colours in two zones.

The full-length glass panoramic roof is complemented by frameless door glass, while it also gets electronically adjustable heated seats with optional broguing, which can be folded 40:20:40. The DBX has a cargo storage capacity of 632 litres.

Aston Martin Lagonda President & Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: “I can’t emphasise enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin. Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions. DBX also marks a key moment in the delivery of the third and final phase of our Second Century Plan, not only representing the promised expansion of our portfolio but also signaling the start of production at Aston Martin’s second manufacturing plant. We have both delivered this model through our expertise, but also by garnering invaluable experience and knowledge from external counsel, including our Female Advisory Board. This is a real landmark for this great British brand and I promise that DBX will reward all who experience it in their everyday lives.”