Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 05:10 PM IST

Here's what we expect from Harley Davidson smallest offering

The company’s upcoming model belongs to the 350cc segment and is expected to borrow its engine from the Benelli 302S.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to cater to a younger audience, American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson is preparing to make its debut in the small-capacity motorcycles. The company partnered with Chinese bikemaker Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. and will be manufacturing its debut model soon.

The company’s upcoming model belongs to the 350cc segment and is expected to borrow its engine from the Benelli 302S. However, it could update the motor to make 338cc, as opposed to the stock 300cc. In the present state, the engine makes 38PS of maximum power and 25.6Nm of peak torque from its parallel-twin pistons.

Harley Davidson could also opt for a roadster design for its upcoming model. The company had revealed an artist’s rendering of the motorcycle, which bears a resemblance to Harley Davidson’s previous roadster, the XR1200. It could rely on this motorcycle to take design cues for the upcoming model.

Close
The new motorcycle could be launched in the international markets by the end of 2020. This indicates that Harley Davidson will introduce the model in India by 2021. It is expected to make its way to India via the CKD route, to keep the costs in check. It is expected to be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it considerably cheaper than the Street 750, which is currently the most affordable Harley Davidson at Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 05:10 pm

#Auto #Harley-Davidson #Technology #trends

