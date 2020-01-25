App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what to expect from the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle

The initial models are likely to be priced under the Rs 2 lakh segment, thus allowing Triumph to aim for a larger audience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Three years after Bajaj and Triumph announced their plans to come together and manufacture middle capacity motorcycles in India, the companies made it official by signing an agreement on January 24, 2020.

The partnership is expected to spawn 200-750cc motorcycles, with their debut being in 2022.

Under their agreement, Bajaj will manufacture motorcycles for Triumph at its Akurdi plant in Pune. The initial models are likely to be priced under the Rs 2 lakh segment, thus allowing Triumph to aim for a larger audience. It is also expected to let the British motorcycle manufacturer expand its network in developing nations.

Close

Bajaj will also export these motorcycles to its international markets. It is expected to carry forward Triumph’s nomenclature of the Bonneville, Street and Tiger series. The company may reveal further details of the upcoming motorcycle as it approaches its launch date.

related news



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 25, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj-Triumph #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.