Here's what to expect from the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle

Three years after Bajaj and Triumph announced their plans to come together and manufacture middle capacity motorcycles in India, the companies made it official by signing an agreement on January 24, 2020.

The partnership is expected to spawn 200-750cc motorcycles, with their debut being in 2022.

Under their agreement, Bajaj will manufacture motorcycles for Triumph at its Akurdi plant in Pune. The initial models are likely to be priced under the Rs 2 lakh segment, thus allowing Triumph to aim for a larger audience. It is also expected to let the British motorcycle manufacturer expand its network in developing nations.

Bajaj will also export these motorcycles to its international markets. It is expected to carry forward Triumph’s nomenclature of the Bonneville, Street and Tiger series. The company may reveal further details of the upcoming motorcycle as it approaches its launch date.