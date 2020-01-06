Here's what to expect from Kia's next launch - Carnival MPV

Kia Motors is gearing up to launch its second product in India after the Seltos mid-size SUV. Called the Carnival, it is an MPV, that is expected to be launched at the Auto Expo and will pose as a premium alternative over the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Carnival gets Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille which is flanked by projector headlamps and large ‘Ice Cube’ styled LED fog lamps. It also gets dual-tone alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and split LED tail lamps, with a thin chrome strip above the number plate housing.

Kia is expected to offer the Carnival MPV with electric sliding rear doors, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, a multi-info display, and rear-seat entertainment screens. It could also get the company’s UVO connected car technology.

The Carnival will be equipped with a 2.2-litre CRDI diesel engine which makes 202PS of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox with an 8-speed automatic offered as an option. Both gearboxes will send power to the front wheels.