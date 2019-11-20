App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how you can get road legal exhausts for your Royal Enfield

These end-cans are stated to be louder than the stock exhaust, but compliant to the noise limits stated by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Catering to the persistent desire of Royal Enfield owners, the Indian motorcycle manufacturing company has officially launched exhaust systems for its Classic 350 model. Essentially four different styles of the same end-can, these exhausts can be purchased post-sale and offer better sound and aesthetic appeal to the motorcycle.

These new exhausts are stated to be louder than the stock exhaust, but compliant to the noise limits stated by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). They are offered in either an all-black or an all-silver finish, with matching or contrasting end caps. Their design styles include a peashooter, slash-cut, straight cut and tapered end design.

The peashooter costs Rs 3,600, the straight cut and tapered end cost Rs 3,450 each while the slash-cut is the cheapest at Rs 3,300. These end-cans can be directly fitted to the motorcycle and are covered with a 2-year warranty. Royal Enfield also claims that these units are 40 percent lighter than the stock units.

Royal Enfield has also launched various accessories which allow the user to personalise their motorcycle. The company is expected to make maximum sales of their models before the BSVI emission norms kick in as it is speculated that the company will discontinue its 347cc engine.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

