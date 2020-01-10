Here's how Triumph has updated the 2020 Street Triple S

Triumph Motorcycles has updated the base trim of its Street Triple naked motorcycle, the Street Triple S. The British automobile manufacturer has made a few cosmetic changes but significant mechanical changes.

The motorcycle gets a smaller, 660cc inline-three-cylinder motor which makes 47.6 PS of maximum power and 60 Nm of peak torque. However, the engine can be unlocked at any official Triumph dealer to reveal its full potential, which is 95.2 PS and 66 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Triumph has given the motorcycle two riding modes, including Road and Rain. These can be controlled with the LCD display and adjust the throttle response and traction control settings. It also gets aesthetic updates from the Street Triple RS, such as twin LED headlights with position lights, angular bodywork, a new fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear panels. It also gets restyled mirrors with increased adjustability and a new paint option.

It carries forward its mechanical components, such as the Showa-sourced 41 mm upside down (USD) forks in the front and a Showa-sourced preload adjustable monoshock at the back, with a piggyback reservoir. It gets twin 310 mm discs in the front and a single disc at the back. The motorcycle also gets grippier Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres on its 17-inch alloys.