Here’s how the TVS iQube fares against its rivals

TVS recently made its debut in the electric vehicles segment with the launch of the iQube electric scooter. It is a direct rival to the fully-electric Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450. Here are how the three rivals are compared to each other.

The Chetak gets the biggest battery pack, with a 3kWh unit. The Ather 450 falls slightly short with a 2.7kWh unit, while the iQube Electric gets the smallest pack of 2.2kWh capacity. Consequently, the Chetak has the longest range of 95km in Eco mode, while the Ather 450 and the TVS iQube Electric both do 75km. However, the iQube Electric does not get a Sport mode, which offers a little more performance against some range in the other scooters.

All three scooters take five hours to get fully charged on a standard socket though the Ather fast charges in an hour and the Bajaj Chetak fast charges in 3.5 hours. The iQube Electric also gets a 4.5kW motor, which is smaller than Ather’s 5.4kW unit, but bigger than Chetak’s 4.08kW motor. The Ather 450 makes 20.5Nm of torque, while the Chetak makes 16Nm. However, the iQube Electric smashes the competition, with 140Nm of torque at the wheel.

All the scooters are equipped with a complete LED light setup. The iQube Electric and the 450 get colour-TFT displays, while the Chetak gets a fully-digital instrument cluster. TVS and Ather are also offering geo-fencing and navigation assist, which the Chetak misses out on.

TVS and Ather are offering their electric scooters above the Rs 1 lakh price point, with the iQube price being Rs 1.15 lakh and the Ather 450 costing Rs 1.07 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Bajaj is offering the Chetak in two variants, including Urbane and Premium. The base trim has a price of Rs 1 lakh, while the Premium variant goes for Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). However, since TVS and Bajaj have an extensive network all over India, their scooters will be more accessible than the Ather 450, which is currently available only in Bengaluru and Chennai and will be sold to Pune next.s

