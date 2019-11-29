Here's how the Maruti Vitara Brezza will be available in three different versions next year

Maruti Suzuki is one of the first automobile manufacturers in the world to launch a plethora of BSVI-compliant vehicles in its lineup. Among them is the Vitara Brezza compact SUV, which is expected to get the company's new petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to update the compact SUV to give it a new avatar. The company is also offering the Ertiga via its Arena showrooms, along with the XL6 as a premium Nexa offering.

Suzuki also entered a partnership with Toyota, which led to the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback as the rebadged Toyota Glanza. Considering this, it can safely be assumed that the Vitara Brezza could also be launched as a rebadged Toyota.

The company is also expected to launch a rebadged version of the Ertiga MPV as well as the Ciaz sedan. Maruti Suzuki could also borrow the Toyota Corolla to launch it as its own model in India. The two companies are working on a C-segment SUV as well.