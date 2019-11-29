App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how the Maruti Vitara Brezza will be available in three different versions next year

The Vitara Brezza should be offered with a BSVI 1.5-litre, K15B petrol unit which currently powers the Ertiga MPV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki is one of the first automobile manufacturers in the world to launch a plethora of BSVI-compliant vehicles in its lineup. Among them is the Vitara Brezza compact SUV, which is expected to get the company's new petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to update the compact SUV to give it a new avatar. The company is also offering the Ertiga via its Arena showrooms, along with the XL6 as a premium Nexa offering.

Suzuki also entered a partnership with Toyota, which led to the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback as the rebadged Toyota Glanza. Considering this, it can safely be assumed that the Vitara Brezza could also be launched as a rebadged Toyota.

Close

The company is also expected to launch a rebadged version of the Ertiga MPV as well as the Ciaz sedan. Maruti Suzuki could also borrow the Toyota Corolla to launch it as its own model in India. The two companies are working on a C-segment SUV as well.

Though official details about the compact SUV have not been revealed yet, it will be pitted against the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300 after its launch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 10:21 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #Toyota #trends #Vitara Brezza

