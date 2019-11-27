Here's how Mercedes-Benz has updated the 2020 GLE

Mercedes-Benz has officially announced the arrival of the GLE luxury SUV in India. The car was unveiled in the international market in 2018 and will make it to India in the next year.

The German luxury car manufacturer is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the SUV, leaked documents have confirmed that the company will be offering the GLE in three trim levels. These include the GLE 300 d, GLE 400 d and GLE 450.

The base model gets a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which makes 245 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It gives the SUV a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h. The middle trim gets a 330 PS/700 Nm making 3-litre inline-six turbocharged diesel engine. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

The top trim is equipped with a 3-litre inline-six petrol mated to a 48 V mild-hybrid system. It makes 367 PS and 500 Nm, propelling it from 0-100 kmh in 5.7 seconds. All three trim levels are offered with a 9GTRONIC gearbox with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive.