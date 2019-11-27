App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how Mercedes-Benz has updated the 2020 GLE

The base model gets a 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which makes 245PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz has officially announced the arrival of the GLE luxury SUV in India. The car was unveiled in the international market in 2018 and will make it to India in the next year.

The German luxury car manufacturer is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the SUV, leaked documents have confirmed that the company will be offering the GLE in three trim levels. These include the GLE 300 d, GLE 400 d and GLE 450.

The base model gets a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which makes 245 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It gives the SUV a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h. The middle trim gets a 330 PS/700 Nm making 3-litre inline-six turbocharged diesel engine. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

Close

The top trim is equipped with a 3-litre inline-six petrol mated to a 48 V mild-hybrid system. It makes 367 PS and 500 Nm, propelling it from 0-100 kmh in 5.7 seconds. All three trim levels are offered with a 9GTRONIC gearbox with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive.

related news

Mercedes-Benz is expected to offer the GLE at a price range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). However, it is yet to be confirmed if the company will offer the 7-seater version which is available in the international market. Mercedes-Benz will pit the GLE against the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Auto #GLE #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.