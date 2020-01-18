Here's how Maruti Suzuki has facelifted the Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis was recently spotted undisguised in India. The compact hatchback received fresh aesthetics and should be offered with a BSVI-compliant engine.

The updated Ignis gets a new grille inspired by the S-Presso along with a rugged front and rear bumpers with skid plates. However, it carries forward its headlamps, tail lamps, alloy wheels, and its silhouette.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to give the interiors of the Ignis minor updates like new upholstery and a different colour scheme. It should also get the company’s updated 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system with phone app connectivity, climate control, steering mounted audio control, a multi-info display and keyless entry with push-button start.

Safety features are expected to be dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert as well as driver and co-driver seat-belt warning.

The company should offer the 2020 Ignis with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated K12B petrol engine. It makes 83PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer manual as well as automatic transmission options.