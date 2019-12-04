Here's everything you should know about updated Jaguar F-Type

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar recently updated the F-Type sports car, while also launching the facelifted XE sedan in India. The F-Type gets a facelift and new aesthetics but retains its original silhouette and proportions.

The updated F-Type gets a set of sleek, horizontal LED headlights in place of the vertical lights of the previous generation. The front grille and bumper have also been tweaked, while the tail lamps and diffuser design feature a fresh appeal. The interiors are equipped with a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, Meridian audio, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity.

Jaguar is offering the new F-Type with a 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 300PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to Quickshift 8-speed transmission, which propels the car from 0-100kmph, with an electronically limited top speed of 299kmph. It also gets an optional 5-litre, supercharged V8 which is available in two states of tune, including a 450PS/580Nm and 575PS/700Nm setup.

The former is offered with standard, R-Dynamic and First Edition variants of the F-Type, with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive layouts to choose from. The top-spec trim, however, is offered with all-wheel-drive only.