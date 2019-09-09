App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's everything we know about Honda CBR300RR that may debut globally by 2019-end

The CBR300RR is expected to be an upgraded version of the CBR250RR and could carry over some of its features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Mr. Opportunity from Honda

Soon after launching the naked sports tourer the CB300R in India, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda seems to be working on its fully-faired sibling. If reports are to be believed, a fully-faired CBR300RR could be launched in the Southeast Asian markets by early 2020.

The CBR300RR is expected to be an upgraded version of the CBR250RR and could carry over some of its features. These could include its bodywork, its trellis frame chassis, and an aluminium swingarm. It could also get the all-LED lighting setup and the fully digital instrument console.

The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a bigger version of the already launched CBR250RR, which is equipped with a 249CC, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine.

It makes 38.5PS of maximum power and 27.1Nm of peak torque. The CBR300RR is expected to make more power from its engine, considering its increase in displacement. It is unlikely that Honda will graft its CB300R engine in the CBR300RR, simply because the RR series is a sportier version of the R lineup.

The CB300R is equipped with a 286CC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 30.45PS of maximum power and 27.4Nm of peak torque.

Honda is expected to equip the CBR300RR with a ride-by-wire throttle as well as three riding modes, including Sport, Sport+ and Comfort. Suspension duties should be handled by Showa upside-down forks in the front and a pro-link mono-shock at the rear.

There is no confirmation if Honda will launch the CBR300RR in India yet. The motorcycle is expected to make its global debut by the end of 2019.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 06:33 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.