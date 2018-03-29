Here's a look at Karlmann King - the most expensive SUV in the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 If you are planning to buy an SUV and are bored by the similar design pattern followed by almost every existing model in the market then Karlmann King could be an option for you which comes with a promise that ‘every Karlmann is the unique one in the world’. There's one important detail though, it will set you back by Rs 14.16 crore. 2/9 Understandably, the vehicle is touted as the most expensive SUV ever made. It was first unveiled during the Dubai International Motor Show 2017 in November. 3/9 The vehicle has the flavours of the east and the west. The SUV is modelled on the American Ford F-550 platform and has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT. It is being built by a team based in Europe. 4/9 The car has a distinctive diamond-cut design which the company says is inspired from the bird falcon. Moreover, it will feature on-demand customisation of its users. 5/9 There are multiple versions of customisations which a customer can choose from. A customer can pick any combination from that have been made available by the company, such as — 4 and 5 door versions; 4, 5, 6 or 7 seat versions and a bullet-proof exterior version. 6/9 The specifications, though, may leave people a little dry considering the price one pays for the Karlmann. The four-wheel drive car is powered by a 6.8L V10, 395-bhp engine, the same which powers Ford F-550, which may just be enough for an (up to) 6 tonnes heavy car. The engine is mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox. 7/9 The SUV can carry 151 Litres of gasoline. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 140 kmph. The vehicle can operate in any temperature practically possible. The range which company specifies that it can operate within is -40 degrees Celsius to 90 degrees Celsius. 8/9 Interior of the car is at par with a Rolls-Royce and laced with a slew of systems for comfort and safety. These include 4K LCD TV, private safes, handrail screen display, satellite TV, satellite phone, PS4 entertainment system, phone projection system among other things. 9/9 Only 12 units of the vehicle will be produced by the company for which it has employed an astonishing 1800 people. The vehicle, fitted with the costliest customisations, would cost around Rs 22.7 crores, that too, without taxes. (Pictures and Information: www.karlmannking.com)