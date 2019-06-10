Here's a look at Arc Vector - the electric bike that can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds

The motorcycle is supported by a carbon fibre swingarm, Ohlins TTX suspension on both ends and Brembo brakes on both tires. It has a kerb weight of 220 kg, making it an incredibly nimble motorcycle. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/8 Among the brewing race of electric vehicles, Arc came up with a limited-edition superbike, which was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA. Now the British company has announced that the e-bike is ready to enter production but will have a limited run of 399 units. 2/8 Arc has equipped the Vector with a 399V electric motor, which makes 140PS of maximum power and 85Nm of peak torque. Since it is an electric bike, it delivers all the power instantly, giving the bike a 0-100kmph time of just 3.2 seconds, while topping out at 200+kmph. 3/8 The company claims that it has a range of 436km, which gives it a massive lead in its segment. 4/8 The motorcycle is supported by a carbon fibre swingarm, Ohlins TTX suspension on both ends and Brembo brakes on both tires. It has a kerb weight of 220 kg, making it an incredibly nimble motorcycle. 5/8 Arc is also offering a helmet and a riding jacket along with the bike. However, it is not an ordinary offer, as the helmet is packed with technologically advanced features. 6/8 It is equipped with a heads-up display which shows the speed, navigation and range, while a rear-facing camera inbuilt in it projects the feed live in front of the rider’s eyes. The helmet can also be used for keyless ignition for the bike. 7/8 The jacket, on the other hand, is made with a range of durable materials including carbon fibre, flax, copper and sustainable leather. It is operational in three different modes, which give different feedbacks. It has an Urban Mode which alerts the rider of dangers ahead. Sports Mode gives the rider feedback on the bike's dynamic position by taking G-Force related data. Euphoric Mode lets you play music through the haptics. 8/8 Though the company has a host of features to offer, Arc has confirmed that it will produce only 399 units of the Vector. Each motorcycle has a hefty price tag of Rs. 82 lakhs (When converted) and will be customised as per each owner. The motorcycle will enter production soon and with first customer deliveries starting in the summer of 2020. First Published on Jun 10, 2019 04:59 pm