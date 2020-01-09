Here is the Damon Hypersport: A bike that can transform on the go

Damon Motorcycles made its debut in the electric vehicle segment at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, when it unveiled the Damon Hypersport. The electric motorcycle is not only a fully faired sports bike, but it has adjustable ergonomics which help the rider change the riding stance on the go.

The Canadian electric startup has equipped the motorcycle with a ‘Shift’ feature which offers two modes: Sport and Commuter. It electronically adjusts the windshield angle, seat height, handlebars, and footpeg position according to the mode selected.

Damon Motorcycles has also given the Hypersport a ‘Co-Pilot’ 360-degree system which includes a radar system, a camera, and sensors. These track moving objects around the motorcycle which warn the rider through haptic feedback on the handlebars and integrated LED lights on the windshield.

The company also states that the motorcycle gets a combined range of 321 km under city and highway riding conditions. It also gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack which can be charged in less than three hours using a fast charger. It is equipped with a 202.7 PS making electric motor, which propels the bike from 0-100 km/h in around 3 seconds.

The Damon Hypersport is offered in two variants in which one will be a limited-edition model. The Hypersport HS is equipped with an inverted fork and rear monoshock with a traditional double-sided swingarm. The Hypersport Premier gets Ohlins suspension on both ends, Brembo-sourced brakes, and a single-sided carbon fibre swingarm. The Premier will be a limited-edition model with only 25 units available for sale.