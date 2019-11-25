Here is how the Tesla Cybertruck EV is different from the rest

The Cybertruck, like all Tesla models, is all-electric and comes in three variants. Single motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD and the mightiest of the lot – Tri Motor AWD.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla recently unveiled the Cybertruck EV Pickup at a live event in Los Angeles. The fully electric vehicle boasts of futuristic aesthetic design and practical performance.

The vehicle was unveiled by Tesla’s founder Elon Musk who mentioned that its designs were based on the Lotus Espirit S1 used in the James Bond film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’ Its body is made of 30x cold-rolled stainless steel. The company claims that this has made the truck bulletproof up to 9mm shells.

Tesla has equipped the Cybertruck’s interior with a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a seating capacity of six passengers. It also gets the company’s standard auto parking, trailer docking and self-driving functions. Tesla has also teased the addition of a Cyberquad quad bike which can be loaded into the Cybertruck’s bay, though its details are still under wraps.

The Cybertruck is offered in three trim levels, the highest of which can go from 0-96 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The company showed a video of the current-gen Porsche 911 getting beaten by the fully electric pickup to confirm its claims. The base trim gets a single motor which sends power to the rear wheels and offers a range of 403+ km on a full charge. The middle-spec trim has a dual-motor setup with AWD, offering a range of 482+ km. The highest trim is the most cost-effective and is equipped with three motors that send power to all the wheels and offer a range of 804+ km on a full charge. The pickup also supports charging capacity of up to 250 kW via superchargers and is equipped with 120-volt and 240-volt outlets, making it a mobile power station as well.



200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Potential customers are offered the Cybertruck at a base price of Rs 28.66 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top trim is offered for Rs 50.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The pickup has received a tremendously positive response and has already garnered over 2,00,000 bookings.