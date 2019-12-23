Here is how KTM has upgraded the RC390

KTM is working on an update for the RC390 for two years and is finally ready to unveil the renewed supersport motorcycle. Though the company has not launched an official date, here’s what to expect from the Austrian bikemaker.

The motorcycle is expected to get a larger bodywork, which could include a reworked front fairing and a larger flyscreen. It could also get a larger fuel tank, which is expected to hold more fuel than its current capacity of 10 litres. The tail section could be less sharp but taller than its predecessor.

KTM is also expected to replace the motorcycle’s alloys with 5-spoke units. It could also give it a halogen projector headlamp, though it should continue with the LED tail lamp and turn indicators. The RC390 is also expected to borrow the colour TFT instrument console from the 390 Duke.

The RC390 could also get updated underpinnings, including a brand-new, bolt-on subframe. This, coupled with higher clip-on handlebars and larger flyscreen, will relax the rider triangle a little and make the motorcycle more of a sports tourer than a dedicated supersport.

The company will update the engine to meet the upcoming BSVI emission norms. It could increase the motorcycle’s engine capacity to meet the emission norms without sacrificing performance. It is expected to retain its output of 43.5PS of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque.