Have a look at the 5 most powerful bikes at the Auto Expo 2020

The ongoing Auto Expo is home to some of the best automobiles the world has to offer. Among those are some motorcycles which are regarded as some of the best in the world. Here are five such bikes.

Suzuki pulled off all stops and brought in its dedicated MotoGP race machine called the GSX-RR. However, no one outside Suzuki’s racing department is aware of its real specifications but, it can be safely assumed to be one of the most powerful motorcycles present at the event. Being a thoroughbred race machine, it is equipped with several track-exclusive features that cannot be taken to the streets.

Italian superbike manufacturer Aprilia unveiled its flagship motorcycle with a bigger, 1,078cc V4 motor. Called the RSV4 1100 Factory, the bike makes 217 PS of maximum power and 122 Nm of peak torque. It gets a complete package of APRC electronics, with fully adjustable suspension units sourced from Ohlins on both ends and top of the line Brembo Stylema brakes.

Suzuki also showcased the Hayabusa which is equipped with the now-iconic 1,340cc, inline-four motor that makes 200 PS of maximum power and goes well over 300 km/h. Though it has a fuel capacity of 21 litres, its kerb weight is just 268 kg.

Another motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer’s stable was the Katana, which is a resurrected 1980s motorcycle and is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000. It gets an inline-four engine from the GSX-S which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 108 Nm of peak torque.

Another Italian manufacturer was Moto Guzzi, who showcased the V85 TT adventure motorcycle. It gets a transverse-mounted, 853cc V-twin engine that makes 80.2 PS of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque.

Of all the bikes listed here, of course the GSX-RR isn't a street legal bike. The Suzuki Katana on the other hand is expected to make it to Indian shores soon.

The others are available for purchase in India, but for a limited time. Since all of them are BS-IV models, they only have until April to sell off stocks. It becomes a little more troublesome for the Aprilia and the Moto Guzzi seeing as they are brought to india via the CBU route and need to be shipped, cleared through customs and registered for the customer all within the span of 40 days.