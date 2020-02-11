App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Delhi
AAP : 58
BJP+ : 12

Need 24 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Have a look at the 5 most powerful bikes at the Auto Expo 2020

Suzuki pulled off all stops and brought in its dedicated MotoGP race machine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing Auto Expo is home to some of the best automobiles the world has to offer. Among those are some motorcycles which are regarded as some of the best in the world. Here are five such bikes.

Suzuki pulled off all stops and brought in its dedicated MotoGP race machine called the GSX-RR. However, no one outside Suzuki’s racing department is aware of its real specifications but, it can be safely assumed to be one of the most powerful motorcycles present at the event. Being a thoroughbred race machine, it is equipped with several track-exclusive features that cannot be taken to the streets.

Italian superbike manufacturer Aprilia unveiled its flagship motorcycle with a bigger, 1,078cc V4 motor. Called the RSV4 1100 Factory, the bike makes 217 PS of maximum power and 122 Nm of peak torque. It gets a complete package of APRC electronics, with fully adjustable suspension units sourced from Ohlins on both ends and top of the line Brembo Stylema brakes.

Close

Suzuki also showcased the Hayabusa which is equipped with the now-iconic 1,340cc, inline-four motor that makes 200 PS of maximum power and goes well over 300 km/h. Though it has a fuel capacity of 21 litres, its kerb weight is just 268 kg.

related news

Another motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer’s stable was the Katana, which is a resurrected 1980s motorcycle and is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000. It gets an inline-four engine from the GSX-S which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 108 Nm of peak torque.

Another Italian manufacturer was Moto Guzzi, who showcased the V85 TT adventure motorcycle. It gets a transverse-mounted, 853cc V-twin engine that makes 80.2 PS of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque.

Of all the bikes listed here, of course the GSX-RR isn't a street legal bike. The Suzuki Katana on the other hand is expected to make it to Indian shores soon.

The others are available for purchase in India, but for a limited time. Since all of them are BS-IV models, they only have until April to sell off stocks. It becomes a little more troublesome for the Aprilia and the Moto Guzzi seeing as they are brought to india via the CBU route and need to be shipped, cleared through customs and registered for the customer all within the span of 40 days.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Aprilia #Auto #Auto Expo #Moto Guzzi #Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.