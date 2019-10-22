App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haval teases H9 SUV ahead of Indian launch

It will be pitted against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, as well as the Ford Endeavour, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Haval H9
With the confirmation of Great Wall Motors (GWM) making its way to India, the Haval brand is set to debut the H9 SUV in the country.

Recently, the Chinese heavy vehicle manufacturer teased the SUV in Malaysia, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The SUV gets a large chrome slat grille in the front, which is flanked by projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. The headlamps have prominent air dams below them, which also house the fog lamps.

Close

The sides are decked with flared wheel arches, which incorporate six-spoke alloy wheels. The rear gets a pair of vertically stacked tail lamps and a sideways opening tailgate.

The inside of the SUV has an all-black colour scheme, with contrasting silver accents. Haval has equipped the H9 with a touchscreen infotainment system, digital dials, a dual-zone climate control and terrain modes.

The SUV also gets powered adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage function, sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and an automatic headlamp function. Safety features in the car include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill descent control, hill start assist, and electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

The H9 is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 215PS of maximum power and 324Nm of peak torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be pitted against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, as well as the Ford Endeavour, among others. Since GWM has confirmed its presence at the 2020 Auto Expo, the H9 is also expected to be present at the event.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 10:30 am

