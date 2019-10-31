App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haval H6 unveiled ahead of 2020 Auto Expo

The SUV gets the company’s signature horizontal chrome slat grille, flanked by twin projector headlamps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After confirming its entry into India, Chinese SUV giant Great Wall Motors (GWM) is gearing up to launch the Haval H6 SUV. The company recently unveiled the car ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo and that gives us a fair idea of what to expect.

The SUV gets the company’s signature horizontal chrome slat grille flanked by twin projector headlamps. It also gets rounded fog lamps in a chrome housing along with prominent body cladding to highlight its rugged look. The car stands on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear gets a complete LED light setup with the taillights connected by a chrome strip. It also gets dual exhausts with a sporty bumper. Haval has equipped the car’s interior with elongated AC vents on the central console, along with a 9-inch MP5 touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The car also gets dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, powered front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Close

Haval is offering the SUV with two petrol engine options including a 1.5-litre T-GDI motor which makes 163 PS of maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque, and a 2-litre T-GDI unit making 190 PS and 340 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox only.

related news

The car should make its official debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, which is expected to be followed by a launch soon after. It will be pitted against the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra XUV500 and should be priced competitively.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 05:06 pm

