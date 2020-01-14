App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harley Davidson's 338cc motorcycle to debut in June 2020

Currently, the Benelli 302 uses a 300cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 38.2 bhp of maximum power and 26.5 Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson will enter the quarter-litre segment with a 338cc cruiser as per reports. The company recently entered a partnership with Benelli owner and Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang, who will borrow its Benelli 302 engine with Harley Davidson.

According to News18 Auto, the leaked document confirms that Harley Davidson’s smallest capacity motorcycle will bear signature Benelli DNA. Currently, the Benelli 302 uses a 300cc parallel-twin engine which makes 38.2 bhp of maximum power and 26.5 Nm of peak torque. Though Harley Davidson is expected to use this engine on its cruiser, we expect the company to retune the engine to better suit its needs.

Harley Davidson is yet to make any official announcements about the launch date or the specifications of the motorcycle, but it is expected to reveal further details in the coming months. The company aims to manufacturer entry-level, small capacity motorcycles for the Asian markets, which indicates that the smallest Harley will make its way to the Indian market, too.

Close
The company should introduce the motorcycle in China, first, followed by a global launch. The motorcycle is expected to make its production-spec debut by June, 2020 but we may have to wait until the end of the year, or even early 2021, to see it on Indian markets.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Auto #Harley-Davidson #Technology #trends

