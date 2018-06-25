App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Harley-Davidson will not raise prices to cover tariff costs

Harley-Davidson said it plans to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the United States to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Harley Davidson (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Harley Davidson (Image: Reuters)

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it would not raise retail or wholesale prices for its dealers to cover the costs of the retaliatory tariffs by the European Union on U.S. products.

The tremendous expense if passed onto its dealers and retail customers would have a lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region, the company said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/2tA1ru0.

Harley-Davidson said tariffs would reduce customer access to its motorcycles and hurt the dealers' businesses.

Last week, the European Commission said it would start charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products after Washington imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum at the start of June.

The company sees an annual impact due to the tariffs of about $90 million to $100 million and expects an incremental cost of about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the United States to the EU.

The company expects the incremental cost for the rest of 2018 to be $30 million to $45 million.

Harley said it plans to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the United States to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #Auto #automobile #Current Affairs #Harley-Davidson #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.