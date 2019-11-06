App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harley Davidson unveils Pan America - the company's first adventure motorcycle - here's a look

The motorcycle was also showcased with a chain final drive, making it the only motorcycle in the company’s current lineup to have this system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Deviating from its legacy of cruiser motorcycles, Harley Davidson debuted its first adventure motorcycle at the 2019 EICMA. (Image: Harley Davidson)
Though it is still in a prototype stage, Pan America gives us enough ideas of what to expect. (Image: Harley Davidson)
Since the motorcycle is a brand-new concept from the company, it also gets a completely new Revolution Max 1250cc, 60-degree V-twin liquid-cooled and counterbalanced engine. (Image: Harley Davidson)
It is expected to make 147PS of maximum power and 122Nm of peak torque and should be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The company also states that it has made the engine narrower and is being used as a stressed member to support its chassis. (Image: Harley Davidson)
Since the motorcycle is a brand-new concept from the company, it also gets a completely new Revolution Max 1250cc, 60-degree V-twin liquid-cooled and counterbalanced engine. (Image: Harley Davidson)
It is also claimed to offer a broad powerband across the tachometer range. (Image: Harley Davidson)
The motorcycle was also showcased with a chain final drive, making it the only motorcycle in the company’s current lineup to have this system. (Image: Harley Davidson)
The company has also collaborated with Brembo to create a new, 4-piston monoblock caliper to provide optimum braking. It also gets inverted forks and a rear monoshock. (Image: Harley Davidson)
Harley Davidson has not made any official announcements about the launch of the motorcycle in India, though it can be expected to arrive by 2021. (Image: Harley Davidson)
It will be pitted against the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx and Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro. (Image: Harley Davidson)
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Auto #Harley-Davidson #Technology #trends

