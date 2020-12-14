Harley-Davidson to showcase 2021 lineup on January 19

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is all set for its preview on January 19, but alongside this, the company will also be announcing its entire lineup for the year.

The event is scheduled for January 19 and this will be H-D’s first virtual event. The event will include other announcements as well like new parts, accessories and riding gear.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America was first showcased in concept form back that the EICMA show last year. The only thing we know however of the bike is what it will look like and the new engine.

The new bike will be an Adventure Tourer powered by the new 1,260cc Revolution Max V-Twin engine. Surprisingly, Harley has also shared some performance figures already. With power rated at 145 PS and torque at 122 Nm, the company says the engine is now a liquid cooled stressed member in the chassis. It also gets counter-balancers allowing for lower vibrations and better durability.

Another bike in H-D’s 2021 lineup could be the Custom 1250. A unique bike on its own, the Custom 1250 was expected to be scrapped thanks to the company’s cut down on new models. However, the future models page on the company’s website does show the bike. Expect a proper unveiling in the second half of the year.