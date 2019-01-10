Harley-Davidson to launch all-electric bike in August, will cost $29,000

LiveWire will compete with Zero Motorcycles, which has often been referred to as the "Tesla of motorcycles". The two Zeros, Zero S and Zero SR, are relatively cheaper as compared to LiveWire, and are available for $10,995 and $16,495, respectively. It remains to be seen whether the 116-year-old legacy and Harley-Davidson brand will compensate the price difference between the two behemoths. (Image: Harley-Davidson)