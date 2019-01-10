App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harley-Davidson to launch all-electric bike in August, will cost $29,000

With the tagline, "The loudest sound you hear will be your heart racing", the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After years of speculation, motorcycle major Harley-Davidson announced that it was set to roll out its first electric bike, LiveWire, in the US markets in August 2019. The bike will be priced at $29,799, or Rs 20,86,000. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
1/7

After years of speculation, motorcycle major Harley-Davidson announced that it was set to roll out its first electric bike, LiveWire, in the US markets in August 2019. The bike will be priced at $29,799, or Rs 20,86,000. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
The premium bike manufacturer revealed some specs of the LiveWire at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
2/7

The premium bike manufacturer revealed some specs of the LiveWire at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
With the tagline, "The loudest sound you hear will be your heart racing", the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The electric engine requires no clutch or gearbox to be incorporated and this makes it easier for people just getting into the riding scene. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
3/7

With the tagline, "The loudest sound you hear will be your heart racing", the bike can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The electric engine requires no clutch or gearbox to be incorporated and this makes it easier for people just getting into the riding scene. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
The bike can travel around 110 miles within city limits (178 km) on a single charge. Harley Davidson did not divulge how many miles would that translate to on highways. The original LiveWire prototype that was showcased four years ago has a range of about 55 miles in 'economy' mode, the company had said. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
4/7

The bike can travel around 110 miles within city limits (178 km) on a single charge. Harley Davidson did not divulge how many miles would that translate to on highways. The original LiveWire prototype that was showcased four years ago has a range of about 55 miles in 'economy' mode, the company had said. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
The bike is equipped with a telematics system called H-D Connect that uses LTE to feed data about the vehicle's performance, including battery status, service reminders and more via a dedicated app. Harley Davidson has claimed that LiveWire will be the first mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
5/7

The bike is equipped with a telematics system called H-D Connect that uses LTE to feed data about the vehicle's performance, including battery status, service reminders and more via a dedicated app. Harley Davidson has claimed that LiveWire will be the first mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
For riders who appreciate the raw rumbling of the engine, the bike major said that LiveWire will produce "a new signature Harley-Davidson" sound as it accelerates. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
6/7

For riders who appreciate the raw rumbling of the engine, the bike major said that LiveWire will produce "a new signature Harley-Davidson" sound as it accelerates. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
LiveWire will compete with Zero Motorcycles, which has often been referred to as the "Tesla of motorcycles". The two Zeros, Zero S and Zero SR, are relatively cheaper as compared to LiveWire, and are available for $10,995 and $16,495, respectively. It remains to be seen whether the 116-year-old legacy and Harley-Davidson brand will compensate the price difference between the two behemoths. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
7/7

LiveWire will compete with Zero Motorcycles, which has often been referred to as the "Tesla of motorcycles". The two Zeros, Zero S and Zero SR, are relatively cheaper as compared to LiveWire, and are available for $10,995 and $16,495, respectively. It remains to be seen whether the 116-year-old legacy and Harley-Davidson brand will compensate the price difference between the two behemoths. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 07:43 am

tags #Auto #Companies #Harley-Davidson #livewire #Slideshow #tech

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.