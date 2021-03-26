Harley-Davidson starts rolling off production line; India launch likely before year-end: Reports

Harley-Davidson Pan America

The Harley-Davidson Pan America has already started rolling off the production line in the US and with its launch in Thailand, it doesn’t seem like it is far away from Indian shores.

The Pan America launched in Thailand at a starting price of 8,99,000 Baht. New reports suggest that the ADV could make it to India as well before the year ends.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is an adventure motorcycle and has been, perhaps, one of the most awaited motorcycles from the American motorcycle manufacturer. The Pan America, like the Livewire electric bike, signifies a new step for H-D, going from a majorly cruiser dominated line-up to a more diversified range of motorcycles.

In terms of design, the Pan America is an ADV, a tall motorcycle capable of going up dirt roads and doing things most of H-D’s bikes would find a little difficult. However, while most of the Pan America’s bodywork is fairly conventional, the front fairing gets a more cruiser-esque headlamp assembly.

The biggest upgrade on the Pan American however, is the new 1250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. This puts out 150 PS of maximum power and 128 Nm of peak torque, a far cry from Harley’s other air-cooled engines. Moreover, the engine is a stressed member of the chassis and this helps push down the centre of gravity along with shaving off a few kilos as well, allowing for a total weight of 254 kgs.

As for India, Harley-Davidson did exit our market but with the tie-up with Hero MotoCorp, the company still operates the servicing for existing Indian customers. The H-D Pan America is expected to come to India through this new partnership most likely before the end of this year. If this does happen, expect prices to fall somewhere near the Rs 20 lakh mark.