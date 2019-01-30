Harley-Davidson showcases two new all-electric prototypes at 2019 X Games

Earlier this month, Harley-Davidson announced it was launching Livewire, its first-ever all-electric bike. It is slated to become officially available only in August. However, Harley has given us two new electric prototypes to look forward to.

Now, Harley-Davidson is not traditionally known to be associated with the X Games, but these bikes are not traditionally Harley either.

The first is something of a cross between a motocross bike and a mountain bike. Unlike ebikes however, this one does not feature peddles and relies solely on electricity to power the rear wheel. The second is an electric scooter concept that looks to target urban mobility. The interesting thing about the scooter is the skateboard deck footrests and BMX handlebars.

Harley's YouTube channel has two videos of the concepts with X-Games FMX gold medallist Jacko Strong playing around with the ebike concept and X-Games host Jack Mitrani riding around town on the scooter concept.

In the first video, Jacko Strong says that the bike rides differently from a traditional petrol motorcycle and has amazing torque right off the bat. In the second video Jack Matrini also describes the scooter as torquey, smooth and quiet.

Harley says the batteries will come in a removable setup so that they can be carried and charged at any standard household power outlet.

As for pricing, nothing has been announced yet and the LiveWire is the only production model at $29,799. Pretty pricey, but Harley-Davidson has stated that its all-electric lineup will feature bikes that could carry a tag of as low as "a few thousand dollars". Now wouldn't that be fun?