App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harley-Davidson showcases two new all-electric prototypes at 2019 X Games

Harley's YouTube channel has two videos of the concepts with X-Games FMX gold medallist Jacko Strong playing around with the ebike concept and X-Games host Jack Mitrani riding around town on the scooter concept.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Earlier this month, Harley-Davidson announced it was launching Livewire, its first-ever all-electric bike. It is slated to become officially available only in August. However, Harley has given us two new electric prototypes to look forward to.

Now, Harley-Davidson is not traditionally known to be associated with the X Games, but these bikes are not traditionally Harley either.

The first is something of a cross between a motocross bike and a mountain bike. Unlike ebikes however, this one does not feature peddles and relies solely on electricity to power the rear wheel. The second is an electric scooter concept that looks to target urban mobility. The interesting thing about the scooter is the skateboard deck footrests and BMX handlebars.

Harley's YouTube channel has two videos of the concepts with X-Games FMX gold medallist Jacko Strong playing around with the ebike concept and X-Games host Jack Mitrani riding around town on the scooter concept.

related news

In the first video, Jacko Strong says that the bike rides differently from a traditional petrol motorcycle and has amazing torque right off the bat. In the second video Jack Matrini also describes the scooter as torquey, smooth and quiet.

Harley says the batteries will come in a removable setup so that they can be carried and charged at any standard household power outlet.

As for pricing, nothing has been announced yet and the LiveWire is the only production model at $29,799. Pretty pricey, but Harley-Davidson has stated that its all-electric lineup will feature bikes that could carry a tag of as low as "a few thousand dollars". Now wouldn't that be fun?
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Auto #Harley-Davidson #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.