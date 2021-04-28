Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 rides into India at Rs 16.90 lakh

Harley-Davidson Pan America is the first true departure from H-D's cruiser centric lineup

Harley Davidson is finally pushing the boundaries in terms of the types of bikes they are offering. The 'Pan America' was launched internationally just last year and it has now come to India as well.

The Pan America is the Harley-Davidson’s much needed departure from age-old cruiser-centric lineup, aside from the LiveWire of course, but that motorcycle is also electric.

It is an ADV in same league as the Honda Africa Twin, BMW R 1250 GS and even the Ducati Multistrada V4. As and ADV it does get a few cruiser looks too, with a big car-like headlamp unit. The tank is shows DNA from the LiveWire, but we aren’t too worried about that since it digging your knees in shouldn’t be issue. The stance too is fairly tall even if not as tall as it should be.

Powering the Pan America is a the all-new Revolution Max 1,252cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. This churns out 152.2 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. There is a lot more modernity to the Pan America, too. For example, semi-active suspension, lean sensitive ABS, traction control, hill-hold, linked braking, torque slip control, five riding modes and a big 6.85-inch TFT dash to control all of these.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America starts at a price of Rs 16.90 lakh and will be available in two variants – Standard and Special.