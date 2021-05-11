Harley-Davidson offers big discounts on Model Year 2020 motorcycles

Harley-Davidson, the maker of cruiser bikes, was hit badly due to the lockdown and the decision of the company to withdraw from India. The US-based two-wheeler maker’s market share was zero percent in FY21 as against 0.01 percent clocked in FY20. (Image: Harley-Davidson)

To spruce up sales and also to get rid of old inventory, Harley Davidson is offering heavy discounts on some of its bikes of the Model Year 2020.

According to a report on GaadiWaadi, the deals are available on only four bikes, of which there only limited stocks. This is a dealer level discount and the prices are subject to change across dealerships.

The bikes on offer are the Low Rider at Rs 11.25 lakh, Low Rider S at Rs 11.75 lakh, Fat Boy 107 at Rs 14.49 lakh and the Fat Boy 114 at Rs 19.09 lakh. Both Fat Boys have currently been discontinued in the Indian market, so for the moment, this is your last chance to get these bikes.

Harley-Davidson has also just launched LiveWire as a standalone brand. The LiveWire is also the name of the American cruiser manufacturer’s first all-electric motorcycle and the company had only recently spoken about a separate electric division to cash in on the rapidly expanding EV market.

The company already has its first LiveWire branded motorcycle that is expected to debut on July 8, this year itself. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson said, “One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV.”