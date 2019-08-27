App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 03:59 PM IST

Harley Davidson launches BS-VI emission norm compliant bike in India, priced at Rs 5.47 lakh-

The company which has completed 10 years of operations in India, has also launched a limited edition of the same model with India-inspired graphics with only 300 units going on sale.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

American cult bike maker Harley Davidson on August 27 launched its first BS-VI emission norm compliant bike, Street 750, in India priced at Rs 5.47 lakh.

In tune with India pushing for adoption of electric vehicles, Harley-Davidson Motor Company also showcased its electric motorcycle LiveWire here, which will be taken for a four-city tour.

Close

"As the first manufacturers of electric motorcycle in the premium segment, we are ecstatic to bring the LiveWire for showcase in the country. We will continue to invest in products and experiences to build more riders for Harley-Davidson in line with our More Roads plan," Harley-Davidson India Managing Director Sajeev Rajasekharan told reporters.

The company, however, hasn't shared plans for launching the electric bike commercially in India.

Commenting on the new Street 750, he said Harley-Davidson is the first company among big premium bike makers in India to offer BS-VI compliant model, much ahead of the implementation of the new norm in April 2020.

The bike is powered by a 750 cc liquid cooled engine and comes equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS).

In its 10-year journey in India, the company has sold around 24,000 motorcycles.

The company sells 17 models in India out of which 11 are locally assembled at its facility at Bawal in Haryana while two are completely manufactured and four are fully imported models.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Auto #Harley-Davidson #India

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

