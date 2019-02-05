Harley Davidson issues a global recall for its Street series

Harley Davidson issued a worldwide recall for its “Street” lineup of motorcycles after a major brake issue. Over 40000 units manufactured between May 2015 and December 2018 have been recalled.

The American cruiser maker recalled a total of 43,908 units over faulty brake calliper pistons which were prone to corrosion. This would sometimes cause the brake pads on some Street models to drag along the brake disc, which could cause jamming and leave the rider in a dangerous situation.

The Indian market is also among the affected ones as the Street 750 and Street Rod, which are already launched in India, are a part of the recall. The Street 500 is not available in India yet. Both the bikes in India are powered by the same 749CC, liquid cooled—Revolution C— V-Twin engine which makes 53BHP and 62Nm of peak torque.

The Street Rod is a sportier version of Street 750 and gets a revised suspension setup. This is mounted on a café racer like-setup, which gives the Street Rod a more upright seating position as opposed to the chopper-like seating of the 750.

The Street range is priced between Rs. 5.33 lakh to Rs. 6.53 lakh (ex-showroom).