Harley-Davidson files patents for two new bikes, a café racer and a flat-tracker

Harley-Davidson has forever been known for its cruisers and choppers. But things do tend to get boring and to shake them up a bit, Harley-Davidson brought us bikes like the Livewire electric bike and the Pan-America and Bronx powered by the Revolution Max engine. Now, we hear that Harley is working on two new bikes, a flat-tracker, and a café racer.

If pictures from the September 2019 investor presentation weren't enough, Harley Davidson has also filed patents with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the two new models.

Starting with the Café Racer, it gets traditional round headlamps encased in a café racer fairing complete with a short windscreen. Handlebars are low set clip-on and footpegs are higher and rear-set. All of this works to give you a proper, aggressive riding stance. The exhaust is mounted at the conventional height and while the picture doesn’t show it, the pillion is also expected to get footpegs. The suspension comes from USD upfront and conventional dual shock absorbers in the back.

The flat tracker, if the sketches and image is any indication, looks like it will directly rival the Indian FTR 1200 (which we have reviewed here). It gets the high mounted exhaust cans, a flat single-piece seat, and flat handlebars. The headlamp, an oval shape that seems to have been picked from the Fat Bob, sits below a short flyscreen that really isn’t much of a screen. The bike is suspended by USD front forks and a rear mono-shock. Also, when compared with each other, the flat-tracker seems to ride on slightly bigger wheel sizes.

Both bikes are expected to use the new Revolution Max V-Twin family engines that will power the Pan-America and the Bronx. What has to be seen, however, is whether it gets the 1250cc motor from the Pan-America or the 975cc engine from the Bronx.

Harley was already talking about rejigging things back in 2018 when it showed off the Pan-America, the 1250 Custom, and the 975 street fighter while also saying there will be lower-powered bikes for markets in Asia and India. Obviously, there is no mention about any timeline on these new bikes, but the Pan-America and the Bronx are scheduled to go into production later this year.