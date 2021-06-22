Harley-Davidson dropped a teaser of a new bike that is all set to be unveiled on July 13

American manufacturer Harley-Davidson has been making leaps and bounds with their new rewired strategy. First came the electric LiveWire and now just recently the Pan America ADV. The Pan America will be coming to India as well, thanks to their partnership with Hero MotoCorp, but we need to focus on the teaser.



On July 13 #HarleyDavidson will introduce power and performance like you’ve never experienced. Join the reveal. Sign up https://t.co/aKSXpwmI18#EvolutionBecomesRevolution pic.twitter.com/XcHS0hkwLQ

— Harley-Davidson Ind (@HarleyIndia) June 22, 2021

The teaser uploaded to the company’s social media channels just barely showcase a silhouette of a bike before reading “From Evolution to Revolution” but the silhouette is clear enough to know that what we are getting is the Custom 1250.

We already know what the Custom will look like thanks to the picture of the prototype on the company’s website. It seems to be a mix between a sportbike and a cruiser which means there will be a definite reach for the handlebars, but the footpegs are also forward-set like in a traditional cruiser.

What we know for sure is that the new bike will sport the same engine as the Pan America, a 1,250cc Revolution Max engine. The engine on the Pan America has already been extensively reviewed internationally and if that is anything to go by, the same engine tuned for sport could spell lots of fun on the streets. For now, July 13 is the date to watch out for.

As for India, currently the Pan America is yet to make its way here, and the Custom 1250 shouldn’t be far off either.