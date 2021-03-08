English
Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom teased in Pan America video

Most of the detailing resembles that of the 1250 Custom concept that was showcased a couple of years ago. The headlamp, fenders, and the tank all seem to be reminiscent of the concept bike as is the LED lighting.

March 08, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

The Harley-Davidson 1250 Custom that supposed to go on sale later this year has been teased in what looks like its production form. The full bike has yet to be revealed, but there is a lot we can make out from the teaser.

The Custom was teased on the Pan America promo video and other than details, the bike does seem like it has been revealed in full.

To start off with the design, most of the detailing resembles that of the 1250 Custom concept that was showcased a couple of years ago. The headlamp, fenders, and the tank all seem to be reminiscent of the concept bike as is the LED lighting.

The Custom will be a low riding cruiser with a flat seat, but, unlike most cruisers, the exhaust pipes are mounted high up. An instrument cluster is a round unit, most likely, TFT unit with Bluetooth connectivity, bar-end mirrors, and switches to toggle the menus on the dash.

Powering the 1250 Custom will be the same 1,252cc V-twin engine as the Pan America. This liquid-cooled engine churns out 150 PS of power and 127 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 1250 Custom is expected to replace the Sportster range of Harley-Davidsons and will most likely launch towards the end of this year in international markets. For India, however, expect a launch in 2022.
first published: Mar 8, 2021 12:02 pm

