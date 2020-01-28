App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:50 PM IST

GWM to make its India debut at Auto Expo 2020

The company is expected to launch the Haval H6 compact SUV in India, which is expected to be offered with a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, control with rear seats air vents, automatic headlights, sunroof, cruise control, and 17-inch aluminium wheels, among other amenities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China’s largest SUV manufacturer, Great Wall Motor (GWM), is set to make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo on February 5. This will be the first appearance of the brand in India, and the company is expected to announce its plans for the Indian market.

The company will also debut the Haval Concept H, as well as the Vision 2025 Concept, and also showcase its range of Haval SUVs, its EV products, and innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity, and advanced autonomous systems.

Wei Jianjun, Chairman, GWM, stated, “This is indeed a proud moment for us as we are on the verge of entering the Indian automotive market. We are excited at the limitless possibilities that lay ahead as India is an important market for us. At GWM, we aim to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and hope to create an everlasting relationship with the discerning Indian customer. With the R&D center in Bangalore and now our participation at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, we want to further ascertain the importance of India as the core strategic market.”

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Auto #Great Wall Motors #GWM #Haval H6 #Technology #trends

