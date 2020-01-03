GWM lineup explained: What is the Chinese giant offering to the Indian market

More and more manufacturers have been taking an interest in the Indian automobile market for a while now and this is despite the slowdown in 2019. Two of the biggest names that entered India last year were British carmaker, MG, and South Korean brand, Kia. This year too, there will be new entrants, one of which will be Chinese SUV manufacturer, Great Wall Motors (GWM) with the Haval brand of SUVs. (Image source: Haval)