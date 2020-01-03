GWM lineup explained: What is the Chinese giant offering to the Indian market

Great Wall Motors is set to make its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Chinese automobile giant has confirmed that it will showcase a total of 13 vehicles at the event. The company is expected to showcase its range of SUVs and electric vehicles in India.
More and more manufacturers have been taking an interest in the Indian automobile market for a while now and this is despite the slowdown in 2019. Two of the biggest names that entered India last year were British carmaker, MG, and South Korean brand, Kia. This year too, there will be new entrants, one of which will be Chinese SUV manufacturer, Great Wall Motors (GWM) with the Haval brand of SUVs. (Image source: Haval)
The company is expected to debut the Haval H6 SUV in India, which could be the pioneer for the company. It is a mid-size SUV that will be pitted against the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, and MG Hector. It is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre T-GDI motor and a 2.0-litre engine to choose from and could be priced around Rs 15 lakh. (Image source: Haval)
Along with the H6, GWM could also introduce another mid-size SUV, the H4. It should be offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options to help it rival the MG Hector and Kia Seltos. A 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, and tyre pressure monitor system are some premium features expected to be offered with the H4. (Image source: Haval)
GWM should also bring the Haval H9 SUV in India. It is a full-sized SUV which will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. It will feature luxurious amenities such as ventilated massaging seats, digital dials, and a sunroof. (Image source: Haval)
Haval’s smallest offering could be the H2 compact SUV which will rival the Hyundai Creta. It should get cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof along with a 150 PS making 1.5-litre turbocharged GDI engine. (Image source: Haval)
The company is also expected to showcase the H1, which is a sub-4-metre SUV equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. It makes 94 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque and could be offered in India with BSVI compliance. (Image source: Haval)
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 01:04 pm