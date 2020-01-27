Guests of Donald Trump slamming Tesla in 2018 audio clip goes viral: Report

Days after the market value of electric carmaker Tesla hit $100 billion for the first time on January 22, a recent video clip of a dinner with Donald Trump has sparked up controversy.

The recording, almost 90-minutes long, showed guests of the President of the United States of America predicting a grim future for electric carmaker Tesla.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the video was apparently captured in April 2018, but was released only recently. It is reported that Trump’s guests can be heard criticizing and doubting the future of Tesla.

The report quoted a guest was heard saying, “Tesla’s broke. 100 percent. They can’t produce them. The auto companies have caught up to him. He’s never generated anywhere close to positive cash flow. He’s subsidized by 25,000 per vehicle. It’s over. The other thing people forget about it it’s great to have an electric vehicle, but you gotta plug it in and get a charge somewhere.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk is yet to react to this video.

US President Donald Trump, on January 22, hailed Elon Musk as 'one of our great geniuses' and noted that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX needed 'protection' by comparing him to Thomas Edison.

During an interview to CNBC in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said, “You know, we have to protect Edison and we have to protect all of these people that came up originally with the light bulb, wheel and all of these things. And he’s one of our very smart people and we want to cherish those people.”

Trump’s praise for Musk came amid the success of Tesla, whose market value hit $100 billion for the first time on January 22.