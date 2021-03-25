GT73e 4-door coupe to be Mercedes-AMG’s first plug-in hybrid sportscar

Representative image: Mercedes-AMG GT73 E-Performance

Arriving later this year, the Mercedes-AMG GT73e is all set to become the first plug-in hybrid car coming out of the AMG's stable. With a new electric motor system in place, there is a lot expected from the new car.

The GT73e will be a Mercedes range-topping performance car and the first from Mercedes-AMG to feature a new plug-in hybrid system. Christened the P3 plug-in hybrid, the new system integrates the electric motor directly into the rear axle. This, Mercedes says, provides a significant boost to the performance of the car along with the petrol engine.

The new P3 system is expected to be used only in Mercedes-AMG cars for now. The rest of the PHEVs from Mercedes-Benz will continue to utilise the P2 system which houses the electric motor in the gearbox.

About the car, while information is mostly based on speculation, we expect a mildly updated 4-litre twin-turbo V8 from the GT63. In total, we expect power and torque figures to be in the range of 800 PS and 1,000 Nm. The GT73e should also be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds despite the added weight from the battery and electric motor. Speaking of which, the battery is expected to be housed on the floor under the boot.

In India, we have the GT63 S, the current range-topper out of Mercedes; so the GT73e shouldn’t be too far off either. Additionally, Mercedes’ S-Class should also receive new 73 badged variants.