App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST reduction, scrappage policy to help revive commercial vehicle industry: Ashok Leyland

The Hinduja Group flagship company also expects the situation due to the current downturn in the industry, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, to improve gradually during the current fiscal.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reduction in GST rate and introduction of scrappage policy would help in reviving the commercial vehicle sector which has been facing headwinds for quite some time now, a top Ashok Leyland official said.

The Hinduja Group flagship company also expects the situation due to the current downturn in the industry, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, to improve gradually during the current fiscal.

"The answer is yes, it certainly will," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi told PTI when asked if the GST rate cut on commercial vehicles would help in reviving the the sector.

Close

"When you look at the commercial vehicle industry, it's core to the country, it is pretty much the core industry...to have it at 28 percent (GST rate) is something which the industry has put forth to the government in the past and now as well. Will it help? It will help, it could be one of the possible demand triggers," he noted.

related news

The other trigger points could be introduction of a scrappage policy and more investment in rural India, Sondhi noted.

When asked about the sales outlook for commercial vehicle industry in the current fiscal, he said, "Fundamentally what we are seeing is that each segment of commercial vehicle industry will have its own trajectory."

The situation would depend on various factors like the impact of reforms initiated by the government and other factors like availability of liquidity at the right time, Sondhi said.

"I think every quarter will be better than the previous one and we will have to be ready," he added.

Auto industry body SIAM has been urging the government to reduce the GST rate on vehicles from 28 to 18 percent, and to introduce an incentive-based scrappage policy.

The government, on its part, has said it is working on a scrappage policy, but has so far not indicated if it would also look at lowering the GST rates on automobiles.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #GST

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi government to withdraw ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from June 10

Delhi government to withdraw ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from June 10

#JusticeforEmployees | Upcoming SC judgement make employees hopeful amid IT layoffs

#JusticeforEmployees | Upcoming SC judgement make employees hopeful amid IT layoffs

Coronavirus cases in India: Dharavi records lowest count in six weeks

Coronavirus cases in India: Dharavi records lowest count in six weeks

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.