Groupe PSA joins hands with GoMechanic to bring Eurorepar product line in India

European auto major Groupe PSA on Tuesday said it has launched Eurorepar range of multi-brand aftermarket products in India in partnership with car servicing startup GoMechanic.

PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, has inked a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic which works with a network of workshops, spare part retailers and also has an e-commerce technology platform.

Eurorepar is Groupe PSA’s multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles.

"With GoMechanic as partner, we are going to offer various kinds of automotive products to all kinds of passenger vehicles in the country,” Groupe PSA Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India Roland Bouchara told PTI.

As per the agreement, PCA India will provide the Eurorepar parts to GoMechanic, who will then distribute the parts through its warehouses and parts distribution logistics platform to all the workshops and retailers within its network.

Groupe PSA will provide support in terms of marketing, training, brand building, besides providing a very strong product range.

"We believe Eurorepar is the best alternative for Indian customers, who are looking for spare parts at smart prices and are not necessarily eager to spend a higher price for premium aftermarket brands,” Bouchara said.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker has gone ahead with launch of Eurorepar in India, he added.

The business vertical has been launched in the country before the introduction of company’s first model C5 Aircross SUV in first quarter of next year, Bouchara noted.

The company would initially start with products like brake pads and the range will expand progressively to include multiple product lines like wiper blades, filters (air, oil and fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease and lubricants.

This decision to launch Eurorepar in India has to be analysed in the framework of PSA Aftermarket’s global strategy, which exists to fulfil all customers’ aftersales expectation worldwide regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle,” Groupe PSA Independent Aftermarket Business Unit Senior Vice President Jean Christophe Bertrand said.

India is a key piece in Groupe PSA’s 'Push to Pass’ strategy for global markets and it presents an incredible opportunity to showcase Groupe PSA’s customer centric approach for all its brands, he added.

"Our decision to partner with GoMechanic is based on our common goal, which is to provide high quality and value to all customers. We believe this strategy will help us both establish Groupe PSA more firmly in India and conquer a large customer base,” Bertrand said.

Eurorepar is currently present across 100 countries across the globe and offers products for three or more year old vehicles.

"This partnership bodes well for us as we strive to provide superior quality service and parts at an affordable price to our customers. This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our service centres in the country. With our 350 plus workshops and a robust spare parts distribution network, we are confident that we can help scale Groupe PSA’s aftermarket business in no time,” GoMechanic Cofounder Amit Bhasin said.

This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our service centres in the country.

"With our 350 plus workshops and a robust spare parts distribution network, we are confident that we can help scale Groupe PSA’s aftermarket business in no time,” GoMechanic Cofounder Amit Bhasin said.

GoMechanic is present across 21 cities in India and currently services over 20 lakh cars annually and is targeting one crore customers by next year.

Groupe PSA is Europe’s second-largest carmaker after Volkswagen. It sells three brands – Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles.