Great Wall Motor to roll out its first hydrogen fuel-cell SUV model this year

Zhang Tianyu, chairman of FTXT Energy Technology Co Ltd, a Great Wall unit for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle technologies, made the remarks at an event at Great Wall's headquarters in Baoding city. He did not give details of the model. Great Wall, which sold 1.11 million vehicles last year, is China's top pickup truck maker.

Reuters
March 29, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Source: AFP

Great Wall Motor will roll out its first hydrogen fuel-cell sport utility vehicles and launch a fleet of 100 hydrogen heavy trucks this year as it plans to become a major fuel-cell vehicle maker globally.

China, the world's largest auto market, rolled out supportive policies for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles last year, which require local governments and companies to build a more mature supply chain and business model for the industry.

Great Wall rivals including Toyota Motor Corp, Hyundai Motor Co and Geely are developing their own hydrogen fuel-cell models.
first published: Mar 29, 2021 02:40 pm

