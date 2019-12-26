App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt proposes BS-VI emission norms for quadricycles from April 2020

Proposed emission limits in BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020 in Europe, the official added.

Representative Image
The government has proposed to make BS-VI emission norms mandatory for quadricycles from April 1, 2020, an official said. "The Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a draft notification has proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate the next level emission norms for quadricycles.

The BS-VI emission norms for quadricycle are being proposed with effect from 1st April 2020," an official told PTI.

Currently, quadricycles are covered under Bharat Stage IV emission norms.

The BS-VI emission norms are in line with European standards.

Various testing, including those related to durability, would be as per Europe quadricycle norms, the official said.

Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production (CoP) frequency and sampling plan have been proposed.

The official said the government is soliciting comments and suggestion on the draft notification before finalising it.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 10:43 pm

