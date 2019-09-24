Govt mandates KYC for carpooling; aims to make it a no-profit no-loss service.

The Central Government has officially announced the guidelines for car-pooling services run as a commercial venture by private car owners. The draft policy was worked on by the road transport division of the Ministry of Transportation, which mandates KYC for users and limits the maximum number of rides taken per day to four.

As per a statement given to Economic Times, a senior government official stated, “These are basic guidelines for carpooling which the state governments can implement at their own discretion. We want to ensure that this does not become a commercial activity.”

The Centre took this decision in a bid to keep carpooling as a no-profit no-loss service. It has also confirmed that pooling by private vehicle owners will be allowed only through mobile apps. They will also have to declare the details of the trip before it starts.