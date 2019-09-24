App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt mandates KYC for carpooling; aims to make it a no-profit no-loss service.

The Centre took this decision in a bid to keep carpooling as a no-profit no-loss service.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Central Government has officially announced the guidelines for car-pooling services run as a commercial venture by private car owners. The draft policy was worked on by the road transport division of the Ministry of Transportation, which mandates KYC for users and limits the maximum number of rides taken per day to four.

As per a statement given to Economic Times, a senior government official stated, “These are basic guidelines for carpooling which the state governments can implement at their own discretion. We want to ensure that this does not become a commercial activity.”

The Centre took this decision in a bid to keep carpooling as a no-profit no-loss service. It has also confirmed that pooling by private vehicle owners will be allowed only through mobile apps. They will also have to declare the details of the trip before it starts.

The official also stated that “So far, state governments were not getting any revenue from carpooling. We will propose that aggregators should bring out a model where states also get some revenue. Otherwise, there may be a sudden clampdown and these apps are shut. If they are getting some revenue, then state authorities will look after them.”

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

