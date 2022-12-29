Govt finalises rules for sale of used cars: Things you need to know before purchasing

The pre-owned car market in India has been gradually growing. With the onset of online marketplaces that are involved in the sale and purchase of pre-owned vehicles, the business has been given a further boost.

With an eye on this development, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) came out with a set of guidelines on December 22 to regulate, and promote the ease of business in the second hand car market. This includes the regulation to prevent emergence of fraudulent middlemen as well. Under the rules that have been drafted, it has been mandated for dealers of registered vehicles to get an authorisation certificate from the concerned authorities that will be valid for five years. Thereafter, intermediaries will now be required to apprise the authorities regarding each registered vehicle that will go for resale.

“In the current ecosystem, many issues were being faced during the transfer of a vehicle to the subsequent transferee such as disputes in regard to third party damage liabilities, difficulty in determination of defaulter, etc,” the ministry said in a press release dated December 28.

There are multiple things that one needs to keep in mind before purchasing a previously owned car. Getting that car inspected entirely by a trustworthy mechanic is one of them. Doing this helps the buyer either spot issues with the vehicle before the purchase or facilitate negotiation of the price.

A buyer must always check for existing insurance papers of the pre-owned vehicle for signs of accidents or related claims.

One must also ensure to check whether the number on the engine and the chassis matches the one on the registration papers before the purchase of the vehicle. Filters such as air, fuel, transmission, oil etc should be ideally be changed, as they require regular cleaning as well as oiling. Failure of the same can affect the performance of the car, and also otherwise helps in judging the maintenance of the car as well. Driving the car at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph in an area with minimal traffic in order to identify any vibration, or an unusual squealing noise is helpful for examination of the condition of the brakes in the car. Brakes that pulsate may mean that the rotors are in need of replacement.

