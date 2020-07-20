App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt consulting auto firms for incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has been deliberating on an auto scrappage policy for a while. While auto companies are ready to give a discount, the government is yet to take a call on whether they would offer an incentive, too.

According to a report by The Times of India, auto companies are willing to offer up to 1 percent as discount or incentive to customers looking to scrap their old vehicles for purchasing new.

Talks of the auto scrappage policy have been ongoing for the past four years and the government is now seeking commitment from the auto companies for their incentive being offered. This in turn is likely to boost sales, the report says.

Originally, the scrappage policy was being considered with both, voluntary and regulatory scrapping of old vehicles. However, a group of secretaries have favoured voluntary scrappage.

The report says that the decision now completely lies with the government.

According to the report, the proposal is being discussed with heavy industries, transport and steel ministries and a final view is expected to be announced soon.
