Auto industry body SIAM says government's economic package will not create demand

Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said that the government's economic stimulus package will not create demand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over May 13-17 announced in five tranches details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package.

While noting that the agriculture focused package may benefit the automobile sector indirectly. It added: "The auto sector needed an immediate stimulus to boost demand which has not happened. We could see a de-growth between 22-35 percent in FY21."

It further suggested that there is a need for direct intervention to stop job losses and create demand.

"Dealers need financial support and should be included in the MSME definition," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced that the government would outline an Rs 20 lakh crore package to help the economy battling global slowdown and the coronavirus pandemic.