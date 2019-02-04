Going on a road trip? Here are five must-have apps for a hassle-free journey

Travelling by road is an experience that a small set of travellers like, given how tiring it is for some and others who find it full of inconveniences during and after the commute. Luckily in this age of the internet, there is hardly any problem you cannot sort out.

For the wanderlust and road-tripper in you, here is a list of five apps you must have for a hassle-free journey.

1. Google Trips

Kicking off this list is probably the jack of all trades, Google Trips. Right from giving you a consolidated itinerary to suggesting popular attractions, transport options and restaurants near you, this app will take care of your needs even before you realise them.

2. Polarsteps

If you have ever been in a spot where you chanced upon a new location and could not recall how to go there again, Polarsteps is the right app for you. Keeping track of your travel route and places you visit, Polarsteps creates an automatic travel journal for you.

3. Drivvo

For those who prefer taking their vehicle to their destination, there can be hardly any app better than Drivvo. Keeping track of your fuel log, it also helps you make convenient fuel stops, calculates your fuel mileage and tracks your expenses. Could it be more convenient?

4. Klook

Klook is a ticket booking app with a few smart tricks up its sleeve. Doubling up as a day planner and travel guide, Klook helps you book tickets for almost any activity available at your favourite vacation spot. No more roaming around aimlessly trying to find something to do!

5. PackPoint

Absent-minded travellers, breath a sigh of relief. If you have the problem of constantly forgetting something or the other while packing for your trip, PackPoint is just the app for you. PackPoint understands your needs and helps you pack based on length of travel, weather conditions at your destination and any activities planned during your trip.